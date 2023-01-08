HamberMenu
New diary of Deputy Range Forest Officers released in Udupi

Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru Division, Prakash S. Netalkar called upon personnel to hold awareness programmes on forest and wildlife conservation and carry out conservation work by involving people

January 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru Forest Circle Conservator of Forests Prakash S. Netalkar, Karkala Wildlife Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Ganapathi and others released the annual diary during the annual day celebrations of the Udupi district unit of Karnataka State Assistant Conservators of Forest Association on Sunday, January 8, in Udupi.

Mangaluru Forest Circle Conservator of Forests Prakash S. Netalkar, Karkala Wildlife Division Deputy Conservator of Forests Ganapathi and others released the annual diary during the annual day celebrations of the Udupi district unit of Karnataka State Assistant Conservators of Forest Association on Sunday, January 8, in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The new diary of Karnataka State Deputy Range Forest Officers Association, Udupi District was released during the annual meeting of the Association at a hotel auditorium in Udupi on Sunday, January 8.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Karkala Wildlife Division, K. Ganapathi said that department was effectively protecting forest and wildlife resources in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts following cooperation from people. Personnel from the Department have quickly responded to calls of sighting of leopard in human habitation. The personnel have trapped the leopards and released it in the forest and thus prevented the man-animal conflicts, he said.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangaluru Division, Prakash S. Netalkar called upon personnel to hold awareness programmes on forest and wildlife conservation and carry out conservation work by involving people. The department will provide necessary support for construction of new auditorium of the Association, which is expected to start shortly, he said.

DCF, Kundapura Division, Uday M Nayak; DCF (Forest Mobile Squad) Mangaluru Satish Baba Rai; Assistant Conservator of Forest (Forest Mobile Squad) Udupi P. Shridhar; President of Association’s Udupi District Unit Nagesh Billava; and District President of State Government Employees Association K. Dinakar Shetty Amparu, were present.

Association honoured blood donors and people involved in social work.

