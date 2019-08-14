New DCP takes charge

Arunangshu Giri, a 2015-batch IPS officer hailing from West Bengal, took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mangaluru Police Commissionerate on Monday evening. He replaced Hanumantharaya, who was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Davangere. Mr. Giri, a BE and MBA graduate, was confirmed to the IPS cadre on September 7, 2015 and posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mysuru Rural Subdivision. He was promoted on January 1, 2019 and posted as Superintendent of Police, Anti-Naxal Force, Karkala, Udupi district.