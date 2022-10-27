New colour scheme for autorickshaws announced

Deputy Commissioner in-charge Kumara speaking at a RTA meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaws operating in the city areas (Zone 1) should be of yellow and black colour, while those running in rural areas (Zone 2) should be of green and yellow colour, Deputy Commissioner in-charge Kumara said here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting of Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Mr. Kumara said that the new colour scheme for autorickshaws will make it easy to enforce permits for autorickshaws and ensure that autorickshaws operate in the zones for which permit is issued.

Stating that autorickshaws will not be permitted to display zone in the form of stickers on the windshield, he said that autorickshaw drivers will be given time to adhere to the new colour scheme for their vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumara said that except for health and other emergencies, autorickshaws should stick to the permits and operate in the prescribed zones. Authorities will take action against those found violating permit norms.

When an autorickshaw union representative pointed that autorickshaws coming for filling fuel or CNG are being penalised, Mr. Kumara sought details about such actions against the drivers.

There was disagreement between the district administration and the representatives of autorickshaw drivers over revision of autorickshaw fare. It was decided to take up fare revision issue in the next meeting of the RTA.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Road Transport Officer Ravishankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geeta Kulkarni and Autorickshaw Drivers Owners Federation president Ashok Kumar Shetty were among those who participated in the meeting.