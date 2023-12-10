ADVERTISEMENT

New CMC building to come up while retaining erstwhile sub jail structure in Udupi: Municipal Commissioner

December 10, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The erstwhile Udupi sub jail in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The erstwhile Udupi sub jail was housed behind the Old Taluk Office building in Udupi.

The erstwhile Udupi sub jail was housed behind the Old Taluk Office building in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day photo exhibition on Udupi sub jail being organised by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangaluru at the Vibhooti Art Gallery on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day photo exhibition on Udupi sub jail being organised by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangaluru at the Vibhooti Art Gallery on Saturday.

The City Municipal Council will plan the construction of the new CMC building while retaining the heritage structure of erstwhile sub jail at the old Taluk Office premises, said Udupi Municipal Commissioner Rayappa on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day exhibition of documentation of the sub jail organised by Indian National Trust for Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Mangaluru and Udupi-Manipal in association with Jangama Mutt Chitrakal Mandira Art School at the Vibhooti Art Gallery.

Mr. Rayappa said Udupi is a growing urban agglomeration that is witnessing voluminous vehicular growth. Vehicular parking has become a major issue with visitors to the CMC having no space to park vehicles. Therefore, construction of a new building for the CMC is necessary on nearly an acre of land at the old Taluk Office premises.

The Commissioner said the CMC would seek suggestions from experts to retain the sub jail. Discussions would also be held with the Deputy Commissioner and the new building would come up as per suggestions from architects.

Art School Director U.C. Niranjan, INTACH Mangaluru Convener Subhas Chandra Basu, architect Sharvani Bhat, artist Janardhana Havanje and others were present. The exhibition would be open to public from 3 pm to 7 pm till Monday.

