New classrooms will be built at cost of ₹39.3 crore, says Sunil Kumar

Grant of ₹5 crore has been released for building additional toilets in the schools, said Minister

Grant of ₹5 crore has been released for building additional toilets in the schools, said Minister

As part of Viveka Shaala Yojana, it has been proposed to build 275 classrooms at government schools in Dakshina Kannada at a cost of ₹39.3 crore. Grant of ₹5 crore has been released for building additional toilets in the schools, said Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the district level Rajyotsava programme, Mr. Kumar, who is district in-charge Minister, said government is committed to the protection and upliftment of Kannada schools. As much as ₹2.7 crore has been earmarked for overall improvement of 27 government schools in the district as part of Amruta School Scheme devised to mark the 75th Independence Day celebration.

Affirming the commitment of the State government to the demand for inclusion of Kasaragod as part of Karnataka, the Minister said the government has spent a total of ₹21 crore under Border Area Development scheme in the last five years for areas of Dakshina Kannada bordering Kerala. As much as ₹50 lakh has been earmarked for building a memorial in the name of ‘Gadinada Kavi’ Kayyara Kinhanna Rai.

Reprint

The government has released ₹30 lakh for reprinting the research work of Rastrakavi Manjeshwara Govinda Pai. The research work of Govinda Pai came out in different volumes in 1995. As there is demand for this work, the government decided to go for reprinting it.

To the long pending demand for Rangamandira in Dakshina Kannada, the Minister said it is proposed to construct Rangamandira at a cost of ₹14 crore. Construction of Rangamandira in Udupi has gained momentum with laying foundation stone few days ago, he said.

Achievers being felicitated with Rajyotsava Award by district administration during Karnataka Rajyotsava celebration at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Minister said the three-day Global Investors Meet, which starts from November 2, will help in creating jobs for the youth. Global investors are likely to invest in Dakshina Kannada, which will create jobs for youth in the region.

A cultural programme was orgnisied as part of Karnataka Rajyotsava celebration at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on November 1. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Minister gave away district Rajyotsava awards to 64 personalities. He witnessed the parade in which commands were given in Kannada. The team of National Service Scheme volunteers from Mangaluru University was adjudged as the best marching contingent. Students from Canara CBSE, Gerosa High School and Sharada PU College presented cultural programme.