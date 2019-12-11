New classroom block of Madya govt.school to be opened on Saturday

The new block of classrooms of the upgraded Government Higher Primary School in Madya, near Surathkal, will be opened on Saturday.

This new block and the auditorium has been constructed out of the ₹35 lakh given by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, from its corporate social responsibility funds.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Bhagwan, the president of the school’s development and monitoring committee, said the school that started in 1965 provided education to scores of residents in the locality.

As time passed, private schools came up in the locality and the number of students for classes 1 to 7 got reduced to 78 in 2015-16 when the school celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The alumni and the local residents then came together to support the school’s initiative to start English medium section from 2016-17. This led to an increase in the number of students to 222 and it further increased to 232 and 257 in 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively.

This academic year, the school has 289 students.

Mr. Bhagwan said this year the district administration allocated a government land to the school to be used as a playground for students.

President of the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel will inaugurate the new classroom block, while District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary will inaugurate the auditorium.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian will preside over the function, Mr. Bhagwan added.