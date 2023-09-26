New building for Udupi Kendriya Vidyalaya will be ready in one and a half years: Shobha Karandlaje

September 26, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Development and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on Monday, September 25, said the new building for Kendriya Vidyalaya in Udupi district will come up in one and a half years.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the KV, coming up on a 10 acre sprawling campus in Pragathinagara in Alevoor village, at an estimated cost of ₹29 crore, will be a model to the entire country.

Ms. Karandlaje said that her constituents wanted KVs in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts. “Udupi KV began functioning in 2015 and was in need of own building. After sorting out issues related to land availability and other aspects, the work has started now,” she said.

The Minister said that the Udupi KV is facing shortage of teachers. Required number of teachers will be appointed during the Rozgar Mela to be held in Mysuru on Tuesday, September 26, she said. The new building will be inaugurated only after providing all basic amenities, including drinking water, lighting and other facilities.

Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty was also present in the programme. Kundapura MLA A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole, Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Alevoor Gram Pancyahat President Yatish Kumar, KV Sanghatan subregional office deputy director Dharmendra Patle, KV Principal Narayana Rao and others were present.