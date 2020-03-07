New Bengaluru-Karwar train service to be launched today

A file photo of the Bengaluru-Karwar Express.

MANGALURU

07 March 2020 00:24 IST

Existing overnight express to be cancelled

The Railway Ministry on Friday handed out good news and bad news for travellers between Bengaluru and Karwar. While the Ministry approved the proposed Yeshwantpur-Karwar (Vasco da Gama)-Yeshwantpur Express (16595/16596), it cancelled the existing Bengaluru-Karwar overnight express (16513/14 and 16523/24).

The new train will be flagged off at Yeshwantpur on Saturday at 9 a.m. by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi and will run on open timings. Regular services between Yeshwantpur and Karwar will start from Sunday.

The existing Karwar overnight express that was operated as a combined service with the Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru Express (16511/12 and 16517/18) will be cancelled with effect from Sunday night. Passengers who have already booked on the cancelled Karwar train will be shifted to the new train.

Services to Mangaluru will remain unaffected as Bengaluru-Kannur Express via Mangaluru Central (four days via Kunigal and three days via Mysuru) will run with a revised composition of 15 coaches.

The new train will run as Karwar-Vasco da Gama-Karwar special from Karwar to Vasco, the Ministry said.

Train 16595 will leave Yeshwantpur at 6.45 p.m. to reach Karwar at 8.25 a.m. and leave Karwar as the special train at 8.30 a.m. to reach Vasco da Gama at 10.30 a.m.

It will leave Vasco da Gama at 3.25 p.m. to reach Karwar at 5.45 p.m. It will depart Karwar at 6 p.m. to reach Yeshwantpur at 8 a.m.

While the existing train used to take about 17 hours between Bengaluru and Karwar, the new train takes 13.45 hours.

En route, the train will halt at Chikkabanavara, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kaniyur, Kabakaputtur, Bantwal, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, and Ankola. In all, there will be 14 LHB coaches. Paschima Karavali Rail Yatri Abhivriddhi Samiti adviser Anil Hegde said there was a huge demand for train services even after the new service.

The existing train provided connectivity between Mysuru, Mangaluru and Karwar too, and it cannot be cancelled without recommendations from the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committees, he added.

Yogendra Swamy from the Mysuru Grahaka Parishat said the cancellation of the Karwar train disconnects Mysuru’s connectivity with Karwar. Railways should continue the services, he said.