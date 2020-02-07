New autorickshaw fares to become effective on April 1

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh said on Thursday that the minimum fare for autorickshaws in Udupi district had been revised from ₹ 25 to ₹ 30. The revised fares would come into effect on April 1.

He was chairing a meeting on revision of autorickshaw fares held at the District Offices Complex, here.

Earlier, the leaders of various autorickshaw unions pointed out that the autorickshaw fares in the district were last revised in 2014. Since then, vehicle insurance and cost of spares had all increased. Hence, the fares of autorickshaws should be increased, they urged.

Mr. Jagadeesh agreed to hike the minimum fare to ₹ 30 and the running fare to ₹ 17 per km. But the autorickshaw operators should compulsorily install flag meters and charge the passengers based on the reading on the flag metres, he said.

It was incumbent on the part of the autorickshaw operators to behave courteously with the passengers. They should compulsorily follow all traffic rules.

They should not drive their autorickshaws in the opposite direction on the highways. They should not carry more passengers than specified by the rules, he said. They should compulsorily follow all rules regarding safety while ferrying schoolchildren. Another meeting would be called to clear the confusion with regard to different autorickshaw zones, Mr. Jagadeesh said.

Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhana N., Regional Transport Officer Ramakrishna Rai and leaders of various autorickshaw unions were present.