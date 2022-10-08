New attractions at Pilikula Biological Park for visitors soon

Some new birds and rhesus macaque are among them

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 08, 2022 21:31 IST

Indian eagle owl, one of the new arrivals at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru​. ​​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Alexandrine parakeet, one of the new arrivals at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru​. ​​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Some new birds and rhesus macaque will be add attractions for the visitors to Pilikula Biological Park soon.

The birds are Indian eagle owl, Alexandrine parakeet, and rose ringed parakeet.

People for Animals – Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre, Bengaluru, has handed them over to the park, director of the park H. J. Bhandary said in a press release on Saturday.

Now they have been kept under quarantine for 15 days. They will be let in the visitors’ enclosure after completing the quarantine period, he said.

