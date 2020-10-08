New association of private teachers formed

MANGALURU

08 October 2020

The Dakshina Kannada district unit of Karnataka Khasagi Shikshakara Balaga, an association of private school teachers, was opened here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Nagesh C.N., president of the Balaga headquartered in Hassan, said the association was trying to bring together private school teachers to fight for payment of minimum wages and for service benefits.

He said private primary and secondary teachers continue to get paltry salaries. Though the apex court has said that these teachers should be paid ₹30,500 and ₹20,200 respectively per month, most private schools were not doing so. “The problem has been precarious in the last seven months as many teachers have lost jobs. They are forced to take up odd jobs to run their families.” The State government is yet to take action.

The Balaga, he said, was turning into a State-level organisation of 3.65 lakh private teachers. The district unit of the Balaga was opened in Udupi on Tuesday. The Chamarajanagar district unit will be opened on Thursday.