Never give up, says former badminton champion Trupti Murgunde

Trupti Murgunde, former badminton champion, formally inaugurated the South Zone Inter-University Badminton Tournament for Women at MAHE’s Marena indoor sports complex here on Tuesday.

With over 50 teams from the universities taking part in the tournament, Ms. Murgunde had a message for every single player aspiring to get to the top. “Never give up,” was the mantra she followed at every single tournament she played.

“I played with a lot of determination and went on to win many titles overseas. But one title, the national championship, kept eluding me always. That did not mean I was going to give up. It only made me stronger in my resolve to bag the national title. That was important for me — more than all the titles I had won in championships abroad,” she said.

“Finally, in 2010, I emerged victorious,” she said. “So I urge you all to have the never-say-die attitude always and never give up. Of course, the Commonwealth bronze and the five South Asia Federation Games gold medals have kept me going. And, I am sure you too can do that,” Ms. Murgunde said.

H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, presided over the function. Vinod Nayak, Sports Council Secretary, MAHE, P.L.N.G. Rao and Poornima Baliga, Pro Vice-Chancellors, were present.

There was a plenty of action on the five courts on the two days, but no surprises. Teams have moved up to the next round as expected. The pre-quarters and quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday. On the concluding day, semi-final matches will be played in the morning and the final in the afternoon.