Nets erected at Malpe Beach to prevent tourists from entering sea during rainy season
With the rainy season setting in and the sea starting to be rough, the Maple Beach Management Committee has got the main portion of the beach barricaded with nets to prevent tourists from venturing into sea.
According to Sudesh Shetty, the leaseholder of Malpe Beach Management, the nets about six ft high have been erected to a distance of about one km.
Red flags have been put up all over the beach with caution banners alerting tourists against entering the sea. A penalty of ₹500 will be imposed if a tourist breaks the net and enters the sea. Tourists are also being alerted through a public address system.
Tourists cannot enter the water till the red flags are replaced with yellow flags, indicating it is safe to enter the water, he said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.