Netravathi riverfront promenade seeks to reconnect people with rivers: MSCL

November 04, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

With Netravathi and Phalguni (Gurupura) river banks still remaining far away from people following difficulty in accessing, the Netravathi riverfront promenade being executed by Mangalore Smart City Ltd., (MSCL) seeks to reestablish the lost connectivity between the man and the river.

It would also address another major void of the city, lack of socialising space for people, by allowing people to walk along the 2.2 km pedestrian path, that also incudes a few patches of Mangroves where wooden pathway would be built.

Lack of access

Lack of access to riverfronts with no proper connecting roads or ghat-like structures on river banks appear to have made people remain aloof from rivers. Ferry service that could have connected rivers with people too have vanished with the construction of bridges for vehicular movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration, through Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., has revived earlier efforts to make rivers accessible to people through the Waterfront Development Project, that included Netravathi riverfront promenade.

Estimated to cost around ₹70 crore, the promenade seeks to re-engage Mangaluru residents with varied water related experiences, said MSCL General Manager K.S. Arun Prabha. The 2.2 km promenade from Netravathi Bridge of NH-66 at Jeppinamogaru to Bolara Sea Face would have a 6’ wide walkway and 3’ wide bicycle track.

Wooden walkway

The walkway and bicycle tract between the road bridge and the railway bridge would be on wooden bridge amid the Mangroves thereby introducing people to different varieties of Mangroves, Mr. Prabha told The Hindu. Five-six small roads towards Netravathi would be widened to 6 mt to give easy access to people to reach the promenade. Along the promenade, there would several attractions, including a biodiversity park. Plans are there to route the walkway above the boatyards to introduce people to boat-building and repair activities.

Mr. Prabha said dialogues are on with the leaseholders of port land where the promenade would pass, to get that land. MSCL is prepared to guide them to establish activities permissible under Coastal Regulation Zone that attract people, he said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, and Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan had recently directed MSCL to expedite the project while expressing displeasure over the slow pace of work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.