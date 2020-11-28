Netravathi, Mangala express train schedules revised

The Railways has revised the schedules of two long-distance special trains operating through Mangaluru Junction Station with effect from November 30.
Releases from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. and Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division here said that the timings of Train Nos 06345/06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Daily Special and Train Nos 02617/02618 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Daily Special have been revised.
Train No 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-LTT would leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 9.15 a.m. instead of 9.30 a.m. to reach LTT at 4.45 p.m. the next day instead of 4.40 p.m. It will leave Mangaluru Junction at 10.50 p.m. instead of 11.20 p.m. Train No 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central would leave LTT at 11.40 a.m. and arrive at Thriuvananthapuram Central at 6.05 p.m. the next day instead of 6.25 p.m. The train will leave Mangaluru Junction at 4.25 a.m. instead of 4.45 a.m. Train No 02617 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin would leave Ernakulam at 1.25 p.m. instead of 1.15 p.m. to reach Nizamuddin at 1.25 a.m., instead of 1.15 a.m., on the third day. It will leave Mangaluru Junction at 4.25 p.m. instead of 4.45 p.m.
Train No 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction would leave Nizamuddin at 5.40 a.m. instead of 9.15 a.m. to reach Ernakulam at 7.30 a.m., instead of 10.40 a.m., on the the third day. It will leave Mangaluru Junction at 10.50 p.m. instead of 12.55 a.m.
