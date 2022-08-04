Netravathi, Mangala Express to get 3-Tier AC economy coaches
The Railways has decided to provide one each AC 3-Tier Economy Class coach replacing one each second class sleeper coach on two pairs of popular long-distance trains passing through Mangaluru.
A release here said Train Nos. 16346/345 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express would be provided with one AC 3-Tier Economy Class coach with effect from September 11 and September 12 respectively duly replacing one second class sleeper coach.
Train Nos. 12617/618 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrath Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Express would be provided with one AC 3-Tier Economy Class coach with effect from September 12 and September 14 respectively duly replacing one second class sleeper coach.
Fares on AC 3-Tier Economy Class coaches are said to be 8% lesser to conventional AC 3-Tier coaches while the former offers 12 more berths than conventional coaches as it is built on LHB platform.
