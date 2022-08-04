Mangaluru

Netravathi, Mangala Express to get 3-Tier AC economy coaches

The Railways has decided to provide one each AC 3-Tier Economy Class coach replacing one each second class sleeper coach on two pairs of popular long-distance trains passing through Mangaluru.

A release here said Train Nos. 16346/345 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express would be provided with one AC 3-Tier Economy Class coach with effect from September 11 and September 12 respectively duly replacing one second class sleeper coach.

Train Nos. 12617/618 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrath Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Express would be provided with one AC 3-Tier Economy Class coach with effect from September 12 and September 14 respectively duly replacing one second class sleeper coach.

Fares on AC 3-Tier Economy Class coaches are said to be 8% lesser to conventional AC 3-Tier coaches while the former offers 12 more berths than conventional coaches as it is built on LHB platform.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Mangalore
Roads and Rails
railway
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2022 12:55:39 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/netravathi-mangala-express-to-get-3-tier-ac-economy-coaches/article65721631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR