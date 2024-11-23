Netravathi Express to be short terminated at Panvel

Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravati Express of November 22 will be short terminated at Panvel station. Train No. 16345 Mumbai LTT - Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express of November 24 will short originate from Panvel station at its scheduled time. A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. said the short termination and origination was due to Central Railway operating a mega block between Thane and Diva stations on the 5th and 6th lines on November 24 for the replacement of switch to TWS point No. 107B & Point No. 111B at Diva.

ADVERTISEMENT

122 people donate blood

As many as 122 people donated blood at the blood donation camp organised by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Employees Union on Friday at MRPL Employees Recreation Club in Mangaluru. District Government Wenlock Hospital and HDFC Bank joined hands in the initiative to pay tribute to the late Capt. M.V. Pranjal. MRPL Group general manager (HR) Krishna Hegde Miyar inaugurated the camp in the presence of general manager Saumya Chandraker, union president B.A. Mukesh, secretary Abhishek Karanth, and others.

Power shutdown

Power supply will be affected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on November 24 in areas fed by 11 kV Blue Water and ELF Gas feeders in Baikampady. Areas affected include parts of Baikampady Industrial Area and surrounding areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.