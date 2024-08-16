Netravathi Express to be short-terminated at Panvel

The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express will be short-terminated at and short-originate from Panvel for one service each.

Releases from Konkan and Southern Railway here said train no. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai LTT Netravathi Express of Friday, August 16, will be short-terminated at Panvel. Train no. 16345 Mumbai CSMT-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Express of Sunday, August 18, will short-originate from Panvel.

The changes are due to due to mega block being taken up by of Central Railway between Thane - Diva stations on the 5th and 6th lines.