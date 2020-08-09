Netravathi and Kumaradhara flowing close to danger level

A house at Bajal Jelligudde damaged due to rain in Mangaluru on Sunday.

MANGALURU

09 August 2020 23:30 IST

The Netravathi and the Kumaradhara continue to flow close to the danger level in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday resulting in continued water-logging in some areas of Bantwal taluk and other places on the banks of the rivers.

Water-logging in a few houses was reported from Kallapu and Bangera Lane in Ullal on the outskirts of the city. “When compared to Saturday, the water levels in the rivers were receding on Sunday,” said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra. A few houses were affected in Someshwar because of sea erosion, he added.

With tree trunks and other debris getting stuck at the check dam in Padnuru village of Bantwal taluk, water entered nearby farmland causing damage to standing crops. Similarly, farmland in Belthangady taluk too were damaged. With storm-water drains overflowing onto some bridges and culverts in the district, the police have placed barricades to stop the movement of people across such places, said Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad.

There was water-logging in Bangera Lane in Ullal after a compound wall collapsed on a storm-water drain blocking it. Ullal City Municipal Council personnel rushed to the spot with earthmovers to clear the block.

Udupi district recorded an average rainfall of 94.3 mm during the same period. Kota received the highest of 160 mm, followed by Kundapur with 110 mm, Udupi, Karkala, Siddapura and Brahmavar 90 mm and Kollur with 40 mm.

As strong winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph and high waves going up to four metres are likely till the midnight of Monday along the coastal region, India Meteorological Department has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea.