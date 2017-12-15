Net connection likely to PDS shops with poor network

The State government is contemplating providing broadband connection to those fair price shops that are facing difficulty in installing point of sale (PoS) machines owing to poor network, Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader has said.

While 75% of the fair price shop owners have installed PoS machines, poor network was making it difficult for 10% of the owners in installing the machines, the Minister told presspersons here on Thursday.

Among the areas where this problem was noticed include those in Kolar, Chamarajanagar, Uttara Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada districts, the Minister said.

The owners there have expressed their difficulty in spending ₹10,000 for a broadband connection, he said, adding that his department was working on providing broadband connection by bearing the cost of installation.

“We will deduct periodically from the commission the amount paid for installation of broadband,” he said.

The State government was paying a commission of ₹70 per quintal of grains distributed through the fair price shop.

In addition, owners who have installed PoS machines are getting an incentive of ₹17 per quintal to bear additional expenses following its installation.

Mr. Khader said installation of PoS machines has given the department a clear picture of consumption of grains in a particular area.

“With the installation of PoS machines in all fair price shops, there will be great reduction in pilferage of foodgrains,” the Minister said.

Appointed

Mr. Khader, meanwhile, said that the State government has appointed six retired district judges to the post of judicial member that was vacant in six District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forums.