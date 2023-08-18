NEP offers broader study perspective with exposure to new ideas: Yaduveer Wadiyar

August 18, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

Erstwhile Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Tuesday strongly advocated the need for the New Education Policy (NEP) saying India’s history has often been overshadowed by colonial narratives.

He was interacting with students of Excellent Group of Institutions at Kallabettu in Moodbidri after inaugurating the “Raja Sabhangana” in the campus. Mr. Wadiyar said the study of history of southern India under the existing policy was from Delhi perspective and not a local one. NEP, he said, offers broader study perspective with exposure to new ideas.

On the differences between the Indian and the Western education system, Mr. Wadiyar said the former imparts a deep appreciation for the cultural heritage leading to well-rounded and successful life while the latter encourages critical analysis and creativity when engaging in texts, as opposed to rote learning. Both, he said, have advantages and drawbacks.

In his initial remarks, Mr. Wadiyar said India possesses the world’s largest youth population while the country’s potential as a rich and diverse society could be fully realised through the harmonious integration of cultural heritage and modern technology.

He spoke about the prevalence of cybercrime in the realm of technology to the absence of real-world ethical guidelines in the online sphere. Stringent policies should be implemented to prevent technology misuse.

He felicitated 23 students, including those who got seats in institutions like AIIMS, IIT, and others and rankholders in PU and board examinations.

Speaking about the contributions of the Mysuru kings, group chairman Yuvaraja Jain said the institution follows the Gurukula model and encourages students to practice bhajans, meditation, yoga, computer technology, Yakshagana etc. for their holistic life. A harmonious blend of Vivekananda’s philosophies and Newton’s theories permeates through the institution’s educational ethos, he added.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian was felicitated for his re-election. Former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain, group secretary Rahsmitha Jain, college principal Pradeep Kumar Shetty, high school headmaster Shivaprasad Bhat, and others were present.

