Mangaluru

‘NEP focuses on research activities’

With the National Education Policy 2020 stressing on institutions to conduct research, there will be a good number of innovations, including development of indigenous technologies, in the coming days, said Pro Vice-Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) M.S. Moodithaya here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a virtual orientation programme on NEP 2020 conducted by Nitte’s Institution Innovation Council, Mr. Moodithaya said that the NEP is trying to develop a conducive environment for imparting quality and outcome-based education. By providing multiple entry and exit options, the NEP is providing flexibility to learners from diverse background to study in institutions that will be multi-disciplinary.

Apart from aiding innovation, the NEP helps in building entrepreneurship skills, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) Satheesh Kumar Bhandary and Director, Technical Research, Nitte, Srinikethan, spoke.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2020 1:27:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/nep-focuses-on-research-activities/article33350623.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY