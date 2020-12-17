‘NEP focuses on research activities’

With the National Education Policy 2020 stressing on institutions to conduct research, there will be a good number of innovations, including development of indigenous technologies, in the coming days, said Pro Vice-Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) M.S. Moodithaya here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a virtual orientation programme on NEP 2020 conducted by Nitte’s Institution Innovation Council, Mr. Moodithaya said that the NEP is trying to develop a conducive environment for imparting quality and outcome-based education. By providing multiple entry and exit options, the NEP is providing flexibility to learners from diverse background to study in institutions that will be multi-disciplinary.

Apart from aiding innovation, the NEP helps in building entrepreneurship skills, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) Satheesh Kumar Bhandary and Director, Technical Research, Nitte, Srinikethan, spoke.