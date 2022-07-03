NEP focuses on overall growth of children: Nagesh
It has opened up vast opportunities, he says
Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Saturday said the National Education Policy 2020 was aimed at the overall growth of children.
Participating in a discussion on NEP organised by the Shakti Educational Institutions here, Mr. Nagesh said that during his school times, education was limited to learn only what was offered by the government. The NEP, however, has opened vast opportunities to students to learn what they actually desire.
Mr. Nagesh said that the NEP aims in strengthening the younger generation that constitutes the major chunk of the population. As desired by the Prime Minister to make the country a world power, the Policy facilitated the overall growth, he said.
Puttur Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Chairman Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, Shakti Institutions Chairman K.C. Nayak and others were present.
