NEP focuses on overall growth of children: Nagesh

It has opened up vast opportunities, he says

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh participates at the valedictory of a discussion on National Education Policy organised by Shakti Education Trust on Saturday in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It has opened up vast opportunities, he says

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Saturday said the National Education Policy 2020 was aimed at the overall growth of children.

Participating in a discussion on NEP organised by the Shakti Educational Institutions here, Mr. Nagesh said that during his school times, education was limited to learn only what was offered by the government. The NEP, however, has opened vast opportunities to students to learn what they actually desire.

Mr. Nagesh said that the NEP aims in strengthening the younger generation that constitutes the major chunk of the population. As desired by the Prime Minister to make the country a world power, the Policy facilitated the overall growth, he said.

Puttur Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Chairman Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, Shakti Institutions Chairman K.C. Nayak and others were present.