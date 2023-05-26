NEP 2020 empowers students with skills: UGC secretary

May 26, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

University Grants Commission (UGC) secretary Manish R. Joshi on Friday said if the younger generation does not develop skills, the demographic dividend of the country can be disastrous.

The National Education Policy- 2020, therefore, is crucial in providing the skills to students.

He was delivering the keynote address virtually at a national seminar on ‘Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Challenges and Way Forward - Curriculum, Assessment and Outcome’, organised by the Mangalore University division of the Karnataka Rajya Mahavidyalaya Shikshak Sangh, in collaboration with the Mangalore University, the Karnataka State Higher Education Council, and the University College, Mangalore, here on Friday.

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said there are challenges in the implementation of the NEP, which supports the all-round development of students. Everyone’s goal is to step on them and make the students an asset of the country.

ABRSM Dakshin Madhya Kshetriya Pramukh Raghu Akamanchi said teachers should know the pros and cons of NEP properly.

ABRSM national joint organising secretary G. Laxman said the NEP will prepare students to face new challenges.

