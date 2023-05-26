HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NEP 2020 empowers students with skills: UGC secretary

May 26, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
ABRSM national joint organising secretary G. Laxman and Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya being felicitated in Mangaluru on Friday.

ABRSM national joint organising secretary G. Laxman and Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya being felicitated in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

University Grants Commission (UGC) secretary Manish R. Joshi on Friday said if the younger generation does not develop skills, the demographic dividend of the country can be disastrous.

The National Education Policy- 2020, therefore, is crucial in providing the skills to students.

He was delivering the keynote address virtually at a national seminar on ‘Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Challenges and Way Forward - Curriculum, Assessment and Outcome’, organised by the Mangalore University division of the Karnataka Rajya Mahavidyalaya Shikshak Sangh, in collaboration with the Mangalore University, the Karnataka State Higher Education Council, and the University College, Mangalore, here on Friday.

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said there are challenges in the implementation of the NEP, which supports the all-round development of students. Everyone’s goal is to step on them and make the students an asset of the country.

ABRSM Dakshin Madhya Kshetriya Pramukh Raghu Akamanchi said teachers should know the pros and cons of NEP properly.

ABRSM national joint organising secretary G. Laxman said the NEP will prepare students to face new challenges.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.