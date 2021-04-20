NEKRTC sacks six more employees, suspends four

Continuing its stringent measures against its employees who are on an indefinite strike, North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) has removed six more employees from their jobs and placed four under suspension. Earlier, the State-owned transport company sacked 67 employees from their jobs and suspended 39 apart from transferring 245 employees to different places.

In a stern message to the agitating employees, NEKRTC Managing Director M. Kurma Rao made it clear that there was no thought of withdrawing the removal and suspension orders and asked the employees to return to their duties to avoid job-related complications.

“The agitating employees must call off the strike and report to duty so that disciplinary actions against could be stopped. It would be inevitable for NEKRTC to take stringent actions if the employees continue to strike work disregarding the interests of passengers,” he said.

The transport corporation has also filed two cases against the employees for preventing staff from discharging their duties and provoking other employees to join the strike. With these, the total number of cases filed against agitating employees rose to 30 involving 55 employees.