Nekara Rathna award to Sanjeev Shettigar and Somappa Jathanna

The Kadike Trust, working for the revival of traditional Udupi saris, has chosen Sanjeeva Shettigar and Somappa Jathanna for its Nekara Rathna awards in recognition of their lifetime contribution to weaving.

A release here said Mr. Shettigar, 86, has been the president of Shivalli Primary Weavers’ Cooperative Society and has been in the field for the last 74 years. A director of Udupi Primary Weavers’ Cooperative Society, the Mr. Jathanna, 89, has been in the weaving field for the last 66 years.

Mr. Shettigar weaved the now extinct Muthu Border saris till 2019. Even now, he weaves 60 count saris with Butta in Pallu designed by him. Mr. Jathanna weaves 60 count small checks cut border Udupi saris, the trust said.

The Udupi handloom saris that were at the verge of extinction have been revived with the efforts of the Kadike Trust, the release added.