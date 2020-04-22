Neighbour of deceased woman in Mangaluru found COVID-19 positive

A 67-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday is the neighbour of a 50-year-old woman in Bantwal who died of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and COVID-19 on Sunday.

The 67-year-old woman from Kasba village in Bantwal with SARI was admitted to the intensive care unit of Government Wenlock Hospital on April 18 after getting treatment from a private doctor in Bantwal who had also treated the 50-year-old woman. Her throat swabs tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

With this, there are three COVID-19 active patients who are undergoing treatment in the district. As many as 12 patients have been discharged.

As per a health bulletin released by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, there are 31 persons in home quarantine. As many as 6,042 persons have completed their 28-day home quarantine, as on Tuesday.

As many as 21 persons are under observation and test reports of 429 throat swab samples are awaited. In all, 813 persons have been treated at fever clinics.

The number of persons under quarantine at the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka, at Surathkal has gone up to 39 with five new admissions on Tuesday. In addition, 10 persons have been quarantined in the ESI Hospital, the release said.