NEET: Two Alva’s students get all-India ranks in ST category

Harshitha Gangadharappa Negaluru and B.P. Shaiksha Nayaka of Alva’s PU College, Moodbidri, secured 4th and 8th All-India Ranks in Scheduled Tribe category at the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for medical and dental courses.

Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva told reporters in Moodbidri that more than 350 students would secure admissions under General Merit quota in government medical/dental colleges. “Among the students who scored over 500 marks, 175 students were adopted by Alva’s. The foundation spent over ₹2 crore on these students,” he said.

He said 20 students scored above 650 and 62 scored above 600. As many as 250 students scored between 500 and 600, while 360 students scored between 400 and 500 and 313 have scored between 300 and 400 marks.

Expert PU College

A total of 1,051 students from the Expert PU College have qualified for admission to medical colleges.

According to a press release by the college, V. Tanush Gowda topped with 700 marks. He was ranked 162 in the general category and 33rd in OBC category. Thejas, who got the same marks, was ranked 165 in the general category and 121 in the reserved category. Reetam, who secured 695 marks, ranked 307 in the general category. The college said 25 students scored over 650, while 41 scored over 625. There were 50 students who scored more than 600 marks and 115 students who scored more than 550. As many as seven students of the college are ranked within 1,000 in the general category. Chairman of Expert Group of Institutions Narendra L. Nayak said 93% of students who wrote NEET have qualified for admission to medical colleges.

Excellent PU College

Meanwhile, many students from Excellent PU College, Moodbidri, scored marks over and above 650 in the exams. They include Nagarjun A.M. with 690, Darshan T.S. with 685, Sathwik Bhat with 680, Adarsh M with 670, Nikhil R. Sonnad woth 666, Anish Krishna with 662 and Deekshith D.V. with 655 marks.

Chairman Yuvraj Jain appreciated the achievement of students and attributed it to quality teaching staff and efforts of students.