NEET results: Aditya Kamath Ammembal tops among students from Dakshina Kannada

H. Ayush from Sharada Vidyanikethana PU College, Talapady, Mangaluru

By securing 705 out of 720 marks, Aditya Kamath Ammembal from Expert PU College, Kodialbail, topped among students from Dakshina Kannada in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for admission to medical courses, which was held early this year. Mr. Ammembal has secured the all-India ranking of 28.

D.S. Sanjana from CFAL Mangaluru

Mr. Ammembal, who is also a Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana scholar, has already taken admission at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

“The interest in pure sciences made me seek admission at IISc. With AIR 28 in NEET, I qualify for a seat in the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. I will take couple of days to decide between the two institutes,” Mr. Ammembal told reporters here on Thursday.

Shreya Dongre from Excellent Science and Commerce PU College, Moodbidri

Mr. Ammembal is the son of laparoscopic surgeon Manjunath Kamath and emergency medicine specialist Shanthi Kamath. “There is no pressure on him. We have left him to choose the career he wants,” said Dr. Manjunath.

A total of 1,094 students from the two campuses of Expert PU College have qualified for admission to medical courses. They include Skanda Shanbhag, who has scored 695, Priya Ashok Patil (685), B.N. Karthik Ram (680), and Vivekraj M. Dandu (677).

Manoj N. from Alva’s PU College Moodbidri

Chairman of Expert Educational Institution, Narendra L. Nayak, said eight students scored more than 675 marks, 20 have scored more than 650, 43 scored more than 625, and 73 scored more than 600 marks.

Among those from Alva’s PU College, Moodbidri, who have qualified include N. Manoj (690), Rahul G. Patil, and B.M. Narasegowda.

Alva’s Education Foundation chairman Mohan Alva said more than 450 of their students will secure medical seat under the government quota. A total of 31 students have scored more than 600 marks. Of the 237 students who have scored more than 500 marks include 132 students who were adopted by the foundation that bore their education expenses, Mr. Alva said.

A total of 283 students from the Excellent Science and Commerce PU College, Moodbidri, have qualified for medical seat. They include Shreya Dongre (675 marks), I.P. Tanmayi (670), G.C. Chandru Gowda (666), N. Sri Gowri (665), and Laxmeesh Chandrashekar Naik (657). As many as 17 students have scored more than 600 marks, said college chairman Yuvaraj Jain.

Of the 28 students from Sharada Vidyaniketana PU College, Talapady, who have qualified for medicine include Ayush (630 marks), Akshara (616), Keertana (599), Inchara (590), and Ashwini (573).

Among the toppers from CFAL, Mangaluru, include D.S. Sanjana and S. Pranav. Of the information collated so far, seven students have scored more than 500 marks, the CFAL said in a communique.