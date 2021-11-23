‘Need to step up fight against communalism’

The State general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxists) U. Basavaraj said here on Monday that there is a need to step up the fight against communalism and communal forces in the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the 23rd Dakshina Kannada conference of the party at Gurupura-Kaikamba, he said that the communalism is being promoted by both the majority and minority forces.

The CPI(M) should continue to fight against such forces to ensure that the real democracy thrived in the country. The growth of communalism should be curbed in the country, he said.

Mr. Basavaraj said that bowing to the continued fight by farmer groups against the three laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that they will be repealed. It was the result of a united fight in a democratic way.

He said the CPI(M) should widen its base in the country to save democracy from the clutches of communal forces.

Mr. Basavaraj alleged that the ruling Government is pro-capitalist. The country is facing the issues of malnutrition and hunger. The numbers of below poverty line families are increasing. The earning power of the people is on the decline.

He said that the party had been demanding the Government to provide each family ₹10,000 per month and distribute each person 10 kg of rice to overcome from the impact of COVID-19. Many families have lost their income due to the pandemic. But the Government is not bothered to address the economic issues of people.

National Sachin was among those who were honoured on the occasion.