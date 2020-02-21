‘Need to maintain peace among communities’

UDUPI

21 February 2020 06:26 IST

‘Praja Bharat’ campaign launched

N.K. Mohammed Shaafi Saadi, a member of the State Wakf Board, said on Thursday that Hindus, Muslims and other communities have lived together in peace and harmony in the country for centuries and need to maintain these good relations.

He was speaking at the launch of the Statewide ‘Praja Bharat’ campaign organised by the Karnataka Muslim Jamaath here. The campaign will culminate after 55 days on April 14.

Mr. Saadi said Hindus, Muslims and other communities had fought together for the independence of the country, but this harmony was now under threat because of the “strategies of some political parties”.

“The Muslim community should not fall prey to such political machinations. Issues such as Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens, AND National Population Register should be fought legally,” he said. “Such issues should not affect the harmonious relations that the Muslim community has had with other communities in the country. Hence, the tagline of the ‘Praja Bharat’ campaign is ‘give up hatred, build the country’,” he said.

Question to Muslims

He said the country should run according to the Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar, not according to the manifesto of a political party. “But Muslims should ask themselves why they are still backward in spite of 70 years of independence, while other communities have progressed in the country,” he said.

Mr. Saadi also said that when asked by the media recently about some students raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Hubballi, he had replied that they should be given maximum punishment.

Mohammed Faazil Razvi, vice-president of Karnataka Muslim Jamaath, said Muslims were proud Indians and were ready to sacrifice for the country. “We love our country as much as we love our parents,” he said.

Abu Sufiyan Ibrahim Madani, vice-president of Karnataka Muslim Jamaath, presided over the function.