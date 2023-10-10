Need to develop political acumen to elect government that respects Hindu culture: Pejawar Mutt seer

October 10, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha on Tuesday expressed the need for people to develop political acumen for electing a government that respects Hindu culture, heritage, and its way of life.

Speaking at the Hindu Samajotsava organised to mark the culmination of a 15-day Shourya Jagaran Rath Yatra of the Bajrang Dal in Udupi, the seer said some parties are openly saying that they want to root out Sanatana Dharma. There are also efforts to entice Hindus and take them away from the community.

“This is just like a thunderstorm that damages our houses. We need to show our existence and boldly fight against such destructive moves,” he said.

“We need to develop the political acumen to elect the government that respects Hindu culture, tradition, practices and way of living. Let this Shourya Yatra inspire youth to develop such a political acumen,” the seer said.

Eshapriya, Adamar Mutt junior seer, said when the world is looking at India as a superpower, it is time for India to give the nation’s noble thoughts to the world.

Sanatana Dharma, he said, believes in culture of coexistence and does not advocate stiffening of divergent thoughts.

Mahamandaleshwar Akhileshwaranandagiri Maharaj said the Shourya Jagaran Yatra is to awaken Hindutva. If Hindutva awakens then it is a sign that the county is uniting. The seer called upon people to take part in large numbers for opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya in January, 2024.

Bajrang Dal Dakshina Karnataka Pranta convener K.R. Sunil said the Shourya Jagaran Rath has traversed 1,600 km since its start in Chitradurga on September 25. As many as 150 small programmes and over 12 major conventions were held en route before culmination of the yatra in Udupi.

The VHP and the Bajrang Dal is committed to the protection of Hindu women, cows and also guard against denigration of Hindu culture and places of worship, he said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Karyavahak P.S. Prakash, Bajrang Dal Udupi district convenor Chetan Peralke and VHP Udupi District Unit Secretary Dinesh Mendon also spoke.

Earlier, following recent directions of the Karnataka High Court in a criminal petition, VHP Dakshina Karnataka Pranta joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell was barred by the Udupi district police from attending the event.

The High Court, in March, while granting anticipatory bail in a case registered in Tumkuru district, had directed Mr. Pumpwell not to move out of Dakshina Kannada without prior permission of the court.