Need seen to set up permanent exhibition of works of dead artists in city

Visitors having a look at art works during an exhibition in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Eminent art historian Chi. Su. Krishna Setty on Sunday said that there should be a permanent system of exhibiting works of dead artists in the city. The works should reach the people instead of being dumped in a corner, he said.

A former chairman of Central Lalithakala Academy, Mr. Setty was speaking after the release of Modepu, a book and inauguration of an exhibition of art, posthumously, by 34 famous artists of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Kasaragod district of Kerala at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture here.

The programme was jointly organised by Art Kanara Trust, INTACH, Mangaluru, and N.G. Pavanje Chair in Fine Arts of Mangalore University.

Mr. Setty said, “The introduction and documentation of modern departed artists is a significant contribution to the State, which should be done elsewhere too.”

Stating that the academy used to bring out such books, he congratulated the organisers for doing the academy’s work. Mysore University used to bring out books at low cost and conduct lecture programmes. He said that such work should be carried out by all universities.

Cultural policy

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said that the university will implement a cultural policy next month.

“It has been 43 years since the university came into existence. The university has to exhibit its own regional art and cultural artefacts. It now has plans to award scholarships and fellowships by adopting a cultural policy. An art camp will also be organised in the university,” Prof. Yadapadithaya said.

Modepu is a book containing introductory documentation of 34 modern departed artists of the coastal region, including K.K. Hebbar, Kota Shivaram Karanth, G.S. Shenoy, B.G. Mohammad, K.V. Acharya and Ramdas Adyanthaya. The exhibition of their works will be on till November 12, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Artist B. Ganesh Somayaji, journalist V.U. George, Modepu author Janardhana Havanje, INTACH convener Subhash Chandra Basu and others were present.

The exhibition will travel to Udupi from November 20 to 27 where INTACH, Udupi, and Artists Forum will host it at Gallery Dristi, behind Alankar Theatre.