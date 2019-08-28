Mangaluru

Need seen for emulating Israeli farm practices

Ramesh Bhat Uppangala from Alankar Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society near Puttur shares his Israel study tour experience at a programme organised by SCDCC Bank in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Optimum utilisation of water and community farming are some of the best practices to be followed

Farmers from undivided Dakshina Kannada, who recently visited Israel on a study tour arranged by SCDCC Bank, on Tuesday said that there was an urgent need to emulate the agriculture practices of Israel in India, including drip irrigation and community farming.

The South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank had sent 26 office-bearers of various Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACCS) under its jurisdiction on the study tour in the third week of June. This was said to be the first-of-its-kind tour in the cooperative sector.

The bank organised an interaction with these farmers and felicitated its president M.N. Rajendra Kumar here on Tuesday.

