Need seen for emulating Israeli farm practices

Farmers from undivided Dakshina Kannada, who recently visited Israel on a study tour arranged by SCDCC Bank, on Tuesday said that there was an urgent need to emulate the agriculture practices of Israel in India, including drip irrigation and community farming.
The South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank had sent 26 office-bearers of various Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACCS) under its jurisdiction on the study tour in the third week of June. This was said to be the first-of-its-kind tour in the cooperative sector.
The bank organised an interaction with these farmers and felicitated its president M.N. Rajendra Kumar here on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor