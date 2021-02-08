Need public to cooperate on development works, say BJP leaders

Mangaluru

08 February 2021 00:45 IST

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport S. Angara on Sunday asked people to cooperate in the execution of development works and help the government in fruitful use of funds.

Speaking at a function organised to lay the foundation stone for four-laning the 2-km-long State highway stretch at Malavoor, Mr. Kateel said legislators alone cannot work for the development; people needed to cooperate too. Legal obstacles, he said, have hampered the execution of some development works in the district.

“The Addahole-B.C. Road [road widening] work has been affected because of issues concerning the forest. Legal problems have brought works under the (Mangaluru) Smart City project to a halt. If the district has to develop, people should cooperate,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking about the obstacles allegedly posed by people in the execution of works in Sullia Assembly constituency, Mr. Angara said work on laying a 110-kV electricity line was taken up following demand from the people to address the frequent poor outages in the region. “The same people are now posing obstacles to the execution of the work by taking the issue of land acquisition to court,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Minister Govind Karjol said COVID-19 and the floods, which damaged roads and bridges, have hindered development works. While the State government has not taken up new works, it is granting funds to complete the ongoing works, he said. Financial progress of the works taken up in 2019-20 was nearly 97% and that of works taken up in 2020-21 was about 61%, he added.