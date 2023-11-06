Need not block sand extraction permits in non-CRZ areas for want of weighbridges: Ramanath Rai

November 06, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Permits for extraction of sand in the non-Coastal Regulatory Zone areas in Dakshina Kannada need not be blocked for non installation of weighbridges by the permit holders, said former Minister for Forest and Ecology and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president B. Ramanath Rai here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rai said the Dakshina Kannada district administration has already granted permits for extraction of sand in the non-CRZ areas. This will help to meet the demand for sand in the light of, what Mr. Rai termed, delay in getting environmental clearance from the Central government for extraction of sand in CRZ areas.

When pointed out that the permits for the non-CRZ areas have been blocked by the district administration as permit holders have not installed weighbridges, Mr. Rai said installation of weighbridges was made mandatory four years ago.

“They have been allowed to operate without weighbridges for the last four years,” he said, and added that permit holders can be given two more months for installation of weighbridges.

“Non installation of weighbridges should not be a reason to block the permits. I will speak to Deputy Commissioner (M.P. Mullai Muhilan) on this issue,” he said.

Mr. Rai said the Bharatiya Janata Party was unnecessarily spreading false information to create an impression that the State government is unstable. “Our government is stable and it will rule for five years. It will continue to work for the welfare of the poor,” Mr. Rai said.

The situation of the BJP is like a fish out of water and it is daydreaming about the fall of the Congress government, he said.

