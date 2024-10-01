Need government support to develop Mangaluru as IT hub, says Capt. Brijesh Chowta

Asking IT firms operating in Mangaluru to come out with a plan to develop the city as an IT hub, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, on Tuesday, October 1, said IT spaces in the region can be developed with policy intervention and support of the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interaction with IT professionals of the region, Capt. Chowta said the Karnataka government presently does not have any plans to develop Mangaluru as the IT centre. “There is presently no plan (of the State government). We need to come up with a plan and place the proposal before the State government,” the MP said.

For private players to develop a hub in Mangaluru, pricing will be an issue. “There will be a need for policy intervention and support of the State government for setting up IT spaces.” The State government can provide land on which private players can develop the hub. The MP said he has asked district administration for the list of KIADB and other government lands, which can be used for developing an IT hub and for other development programmes. “We have to work together to make Mangaluru the IT destination,” the MP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the road connectivity issues, Capt. Chowta said the Central and State governments were on the same page on improving the Shiradi Ghat road and bringing down the travelling time between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to around 5 hours. “Because of present political turmoil, the Shiradi Ghat road development issue has taken a back seat,” he said. Good road connectivity will help the growth of Mangaluru, which, in turn, will improve Karnataka’s GDP.

To the question of Praveen Kumar Kalbavi, the Managing Director of Novigo Solutions, about flights that connect European nations and Mangaluru, the MP said he has taken the initiative for the allocation of 45 acres of land necessary for widening of Mangaluru Airport’s runway. Stating that the Civil Aviation Ministry has a minimal role in having flights on new routes, which is now totally market-driven, the MP assured of efforts to have direct flights with European countries to Mangaluru.

Rohith Bhat, the founder of Robosoft Technologies, said the needs of start-ups and IT firms desiring to have units in Mangaluru were different and the government should address them. Mr. Bhat said the best experience of working in Mangaluru should be projected in a better way. IT professional Vasudev Kamath said good words about Mangaluru by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will influence firms to evaluate Mangaluru. Another IT professional expressed need of an unit of NASSCOM in Mangaluru.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.