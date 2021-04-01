Need for strengthening testing facilities at check-posts seen

MANGALURU

01 April 2021 00:12 IST

‘There have been fewer number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala’

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday said that prima facie it cannot be said that the entry of people from Kerala to Dakshina Kannada will increase the number of COVID-19 cases in the State as such cases in Kerala have become comparatively fewer to Karnataka in the last fortnight.

Dr. Sudhakar told reporters here that Dakshina Kannada was closely connected with the neighbouring Kasaragod in Kerala with a large scale movement of students, patients, workers and others on a daily basis between the two districts.

“As there have been fewer number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala compared to Karnataka in the last 15 days, the fear that we will have more COVID-19 cases from Kerala, on the face of it, appears unfounded. But, we need to continue to be cautious and further tighten screening (of those entering Dakshina Kannada from Kerala) and strengthen testing facilities (at the border check-posts),” the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

There were 579 active COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday and the district was reporting an average of 70 cases each day in the last 15 days. Most of the positive patients were asymptomatic and there has been only one death in the last three weeks. “It is a matter of great relief that there has not been any increase in the fatality rate,” he said and asked people to come forward to take vaccination and also comply with wearing masks and social distancing norms while they are in public places.

Dr. Sudhakar said that 2,000 sub centres, in addition to 3,000 vaccination centres, in the State will be used for vaccination of those aged 45 and above from Thursday.

More health workers should come forward to receive the first and second doses of the vaccine in the district, he said, while pointing out that 80% and 63% coverage of health workers in the first round and second round of vaccination, respectively, was not a good sign for a literate district.