Need for skilled professionals in hospitality industry increasing rapidly, says CEO of Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council

The Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Manipal, opened its Centre of Excellence for Skill Training at Manipal on May 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the centre, Rajan Bahadur, CEO of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) emphasised the critical role of institutions like WGSHA in shaping the future of hospitality. The collaboration between THSC, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and WGSHA aims to elevate skill standards in the hospitality sector, he said.

Mr. Bahadur said, “We are at a crucial juncture in the hospitality industry where the need for skilled professionals is rapidly increasing. Institutions like WGSHA play a pivotal role in meeting this demand by providing high-quality education and practical training.“

ADVERTISEMENT

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal reflected on the legacy of skill development initiated by the late Dr. T.M.A. Pai in 1950.

WGSHA Head, K. Thirugnanasambantham also said the accreditation of WGSHA by THSC and NSDC was a significant achievement. He highlighted the potential of the recognition in creating employment opportunities for the youth in Karnataka’s hospitality sector.

The Centre of Excellence offers a comprehensive curriculum with at least six months of classroom and practical sessions, followed by a six-month internship. During the internship, students will receive hands-on training in various hotel operations. Successful candidates will receive a joint certificate from THSC and WGSHA, validating their proficiency in hospitality skills.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.