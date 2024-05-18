GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Need for skilled professionals in hospitality industry increasing rapidly, says CEO of Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council

Published - May 18, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Rajan Bahadur, CEO of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Skill Training at the Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration at Manipal on May 15.

Rajan Bahadur, CEO of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Skill Training at the Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration at Manipal on May 15. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Manipal, opened its Centre of Excellence for Skill Training at Manipal on May 15.

Inaugurating the centre, Rajan Bahadur, CEO of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) emphasised the critical role of institutions like WGSHA in shaping the future of hospitality. The collaboration between THSC, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and WGSHA aims to elevate skill standards in the hospitality sector, he said.

Mr. Bahadur said, “We are at a crucial juncture in the hospitality industry where the need for skilled professionals is rapidly increasing. Institutions like WGSHA play a pivotal role in meeting this demand by providing high-quality education and practical training.“

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal reflected on the legacy of skill development initiated by the late Dr. T.M.A. Pai in 1950.

WGSHA Head, K. Thirugnanasambantham also said the accreditation of WGSHA by THSC and NSDC was a significant achievement. He highlighted the potential of the recognition in creating employment opportunities for the youth in Karnataka’s hospitality sector.

The Centre of Excellence offers a comprehensive curriculum with at least six months of classroom and practical sessions, followed by a six-month internship. During the internship, students will receive hands-on training in various hotel operations. Successful candidates will receive a joint certificate from THSC and WGSHA, validating their proficiency in hospitality skills.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.