Need a separate ministry for NRIs, says Arathi Krishna

April 13, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Arathi Krishna, Vice-President, NRI Forum, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday, April 13. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Central government should revive the Overseas Indian Affairs for handling issues related to Non-Resident Indians, said Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Government’s NRI Forum Arathi Krishna in Mangaluru on Saturday, April 13.

Talking to reporters, Dr. Krishna said following the merger of erstwhile Overseas Indian Affairs with the External Affairs Ministry in 2016, it has become difficult for NRIs to get in touch with officials from the External Affairs. “Not all Indians stuck in Ukraine during the peak of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, who were brought back to the country, could easily get in touch with the External Affairs,” she said.

Of all the Indians rescued from different countries, only 5% could get in touch with External Affairs officials, Ms. Krishna claimed. While demanding the Centre to revive the Overseas Indian Affairs Ministry, Ms. Krishna said if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance government is formed, then the Overseas Indian Affairs will certainly be revived.

Ms. Krishna said there are a good number of people from Dakshina Kannada who have settled abroad, more so in the Gulf region. This includes professionals and those working as labourers, taxi drivers, and other menial jobs abroad. There are a lot of problems they face and it can only be addressed by the Overseas Affairs Ministry, she said.

