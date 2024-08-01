GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NECF demands implementation of Madhav Gadgil report

Published - August 01, 2024 07:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru-based National Environment Care Foundation (NECF) has urged the State and Union governments to implement the recommendations of Western Ghats Ecology expert panel headed by Madhav Gadgil and save the eco-sensitive Western Ghats.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, NECF general secretary Shashidhar Shetty said the devastation resulting from landslips at Shiroor in Uttara Kannada and at Wayanad in Kerala were the results of systematic degradation of the eco-sensitive Western Ghats. There is a need to stop this unhindered development activities in the eco-sensitive zones of the ghat. People should press for implementation of the Gadgil panel report, he said.

NECF member and convener of Sahyadri Sanchaya, an environmental organisation, Dinesh Holla said the government should first ban trekking in forests. It’s is because of trekking that there has been a marked increase in homestays in the eco-sensitive zones of the ghat. “Take the case of Joida in Kali Tiger Reserve in Uttara Kannada. Lot of homestays have come up well within the Tiger Reserve area.” The ecology of the region is being seriously harmed with mushrooming of homestays, which is resulting in landslips.

The Ettina Bhuja peak in Chikkamagaluru district is getting spoilt with marked increase in number of trekkers. “As many as 5,000 trekkers were seen on this peak recently, which was far above its bearing capacity,” he said. Mr. Holla said development activities should be stopped at Devimane Ghat in Sirsi taluk of Uttara Kannada.

Mr. Shetty said opposition to Gadgil panel report was basically from wealthy people who have encroached upon forest lands. State Forest Minister Eshwar Khadre should push for the implementation of the report, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.