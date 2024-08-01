NECF demands implementation of Madhav Gadgil report

The Mangaluru-based National Environment Care Foundation (NECF) has urged the State and Union governments to implement the recommendations of Western Ghats Ecology expert panel headed by Madhav Gadgil and save the eco-sensitive Western Ghats.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, NECF general secretary Shashidhar Shetty said the devastation resulting from landslips at Shiroor in Uttara Kannada and at Wayanad in Kerala were the results of systematic degradation of the eco-sensitive Western Ghats. There is a need to stop this unhindered development activities in the eco-sensitive zones of the ghat. People should press for implementation of the Gadgil panel report, he said.

NECF member and convener of Sahyadri Sanchaya, an environmental organisation, Dinesh Holla said the government should first ban trekking in forests. It’s is because of trekking that there has been a marked increase in homestays in the eco-sensitive zones of the ghat. “Take the case of Joida in Kali Tiger Reserve in Uttara Kannada. Lot of homestays have come up well within the Tiger Reserve area.” The ecology of the region is being seriously harmed with mushrooming of homestays, which is resulting in landslips.

The Ettina Bhuja peak in Chikkamagaluru district is getting spoilt with marked increase in number of trekkers. “As many as 5,000 trekkers were seen on this peak recently, which was far above its bearing capacity,” he said. Mr. Holla said development activities should be stopped at Devimane Ghat in Sirsi taluk of Uttara Kannada.

Mr. Shetty said opposition to Gadgil panel report was basically from wealthy people who have encroached upon forest lands. State Forest Minister Eshwar Khadre should push for the implementation of the report, he said.