ADVERTISEMENT

NECF demands flyover in lieu of underpass between KPT and Nanthoor Junctions on NH 66 in Mangaluru

Published - September 03, 2024 03:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The geographical and topographical constraints make road widening impractical while the presence of commercial complexes and residential apartments along the stretch increases the risk of accidents

The Hindu Bureau

National Environment Care Federation secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty (right) submits a memorandum to Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (centre) demanding construction of a flyover on the Nanthoor-KPT stretch of National Highway 66 in Mangaluru on September 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Environment Care Federation (NECF) urged Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta to get a flyover constructed in lieu of an underpass through Nanthoor-Kuntikana junctions on National Highway 66 in Mangaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a memorandum to Capt. Chowta, NCEF Secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty said the Kochi-Panvel NH 66 stretch between Pumpwell and Kuntikana via Nanthoor and KPT junctions faces severe limitations as regards to land availability for the underpass along with service roads.

The geographical and topographical constraints, Mr. Shetty said, make road widening impractical while the presence of commercial complexes and residential apartments along the stretch increases the risk of accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plea follows a public hearing organised by the Forest Department regarding National Highways Authority of India’s proposal to fell 99 trees between Nanthoor Junction and Pumpwell for the ongoing underpass construction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NECF also urged the MP to ensure a bypass is constructed via Surathkal, Bajpe, Polali and B.C. Road to connect NH 66 with the Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75. This will enable diversion of traffic to and from Kundapura and Udupi, thereby reducing traffic congestion near Mangaluru city, Mr. Shetty said.

Mr. Shetty said the measures were proposed to address the growing traffic congestion in Mangaluru. He urged the MP to initiate a dialogue with the Union Road Transport Ministry and the NHAI in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US