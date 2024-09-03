The National Environment Care Federation (NECF) urged Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta to get a flyover constructed in lieu of an underpass through Nanthoor-Kuntikana junctions on National Highway 66 in Mangaluru.

In a memorandum to Capt. Chowta, NCEF Secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty said the Kochi-Panvel NH 66 stretch between Pumpwell and Kuntikana via Nanthoor and KPT junctions faces severe limitations as regards to land availability for the underpass along with service roads.

The geographical and topographical constraints, Mr. Shetty said, make road widening impractical while the presence of commercial complexes and residential apartments along the stretch increases the risk of accidents.

The plea follows a public hearing organised by the Forest Department regarding National Highways Authority of India’s proposal to fell 99 trees between Nanthoor Junction and Pumpwell for the ongoing underpass construction.

The NECF also urged the MP to ensure a bypass is constructed via Surathkal, Bajpe, Polali and B.C. Road to connect NH 66 with the Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75. This will enable diversion of traffic to and from Kundapura and Udupi, thereby reducing traffic congestion near Mangaluru city, Mr. Shetty said.

Mr. Shetty said the measures were proposed to address the growing traffic congestion in Mangaluru. He urged the MP to initiate a dialogue with the Union Road Transport Ministry and the NHAI in this regard.