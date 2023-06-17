NECF bids farewell to outgoing ZP CEO Kumara

June 17, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Members of National Environment Care Federation (NECF) on Saturday, June 17, bid farewell to Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara, who was transferred as the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district.

Mr. Kumara had also served as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district before his posting as the Additional DC of Chikkamagaluru district. He came back to DK as the ZP CEO.

NECF general secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty described Mr. Kumara as a humane officer responding to public issues without any delay. He was easily approachable by the general public. Giving an example, Mr. Shetty said during the COVID-19 pandemic, he saw a young differently-abled person crawling on the road.

On asking where he was going, the youth told Mr. Shetty that he was going to apply for a government job. He did not have any means of transport. Immediately, Mr. Shetty took him to the ZP office where Mr. Kumara met them amid a video conference meeting. The officer then got a modified scooter being provided by the department of welfare of the disabled sanctioned to the youth soon.

Mr. Shetty also said the officer was concerned about environment conservation and has initiated several measures in that regard. Sahyadri Sanchaya convener Dinesh Holla and others were present.

Later in the day, government employees of the district organised a programme to bid farewell to Mr. Kumara and outgoing Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar and welcome the new DC M.P. Mullai Muhilan at the Zilla Panchayat premises.

Mr. Kumara in a letter to media persons thanked for their cooperation to introduce many pro-people works and schemes during his two year and five months working as the CEO.