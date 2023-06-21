NECF asks city corporation to get all banner advertisements tied to trees removed immediately

June 21, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The National Environment Care Federation (NECF) on Wednesday asked the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to get all the banners/advertisements displayed by tying them to trees in the city removed immediately.

If the civic body does not act in this regard by Saturday, the federation volunteers would not only remove such banners / advertisements, but also would dump them inside the Revenue department offices of the Corporation from June 26, cautioned NECF general secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty.

In a statement here, Mr. Shetty said the banners and advertisements tied to trees using plastic or nylon ropes slowly kill them. Of the many tree saplings planted by NECF members a few years that have now fully grown, two, one Kadamba and another Magadhi tree, died a slow death on Warehouse Road recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were in a vantage location at a corner thereby becoming the target of advertisement displayers. They tied banners using plastic or nylon ropes to these trees frequently thereby causing their slow death, he regretted. Such acts were not limited to Mannagudda, but could be seen across the city.

Mr. Shetty regretted despite there being umpteen laws and regulations, people continue to violate the same. Officers in the civic body, who were duty-bound to prevent such violations, sit quietly thereby encouraging violation of rules and regulations.

Display of such banner advertisements violates The Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, The Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, and other relevant rules. There were judgements and orders from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal also.

Stating that it was the final warning to the civic body, Mr. Shetty said the NECF has also lodged a police complaint against MCC officials concerned for failure of their duties.

The drive against tying banners to trees would be a continuous process if MCC does not act, he warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.