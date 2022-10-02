NECF accuses forest dept. of undervaluing felled trees

As many as 75 out of 1,227 trees were felled near Ganjimutt for widening of NH 169

The National Environment Care Federation (NECF) has accused the Forest department of undervaluing 1,227 trees proposed to be felled or shifted for widening National Highway 169 in to four lanes from Bikarnakattee and Sanoor, while the department has denied the allegation saying the evaluation process was not yet complete.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, October 1, Benedict Fernandes from NECF said following application by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) seeking permission to fell 1,223 trees on the Bikarnakatte in the City and Mijar, near Moodbidri, the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) passed order for felling/shifting of 1,227 trees after conducting public hearing.

As per the order, the total value of 1,227 trees has been put at ₹13.61 lakh, which comes to ₹1,113 for each tree. NHAI has deposited to forest department a total of ₹91.34 lakh, which includes ₹15.24 lakh towards value of trees and ₹74.12 lakh for compensatory afforestation.

The NECF members, he said, recently visited the three km stretch between Kaikamba and Suralpady where 50 trees were cut. “When we measured the girth and height of trees, it was found to be far less to what the department had mentioned in the order,” he said.

NECF General Secretary Shashidhar Shetty said the department has failed to make proper estimate of timber and also the heritage value of each tree. “It seems the department is favouring the contractor (involved in felling trees) and lowered the value of trees,” he said. A complaint has been filed with the Lokayukta police, he added.

Denied

Denying the allegations, Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar said following public consultation, the order was passed by him for cutting of about 75 trees in Ganjimutt area.

The tree cutting order, he said, mentions approximate height, girth and quantity of wood, on the basis of which the amount is collected from NHAI. Only after felling of trees, the quality of the timber and the actual quantity will be measured, followed by the release order for felled trees. If the amount collected from NHAI is less, then the difference amount is collected before issuing the release order.

“The process was on to measure the quantity of wood and arrive at the exact value of each tree at Ganjimutt. As NECF has filed the complaint, we have stopped this process,” he said and added that the allegations were unfounded.