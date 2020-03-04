Necessary steps taken to deal with COVID-19: DC

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said on Wednesday that the district administration had taken all necessary measures to deal with COVID-19 in Udupi district.

He was chairing an emergency meeting at the District Offices Complex, here.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that there was no need for the people to panic and they should not heed rumours about COVID-19. If anybody had any symptoms of it, they should immediately contact the District Government Hospital, he said.

Vasudev Upadhyaya, District Surveillance Officer, said that a five-bed isolation ward had already been set up at the District Government Hospital here and three-bed isolation wards had been set up at all taluk government hospitals, he said.

Mr. Jagadeesha directed the officers of the Health Department to take all precautionary measures. The Health Department should keep N95 masks and other safety equipment required ready in the district.

If there was the need for more material, tenders for their purchase should be floated and the items purchased immediately, he said.

He directed officers to take up massive awareness campaign about COVID-19 in both urban and rural areas of the district.

Junior health workers and anganwadi workers should be told to go on a house-to-house campaign.

Committees formed in the district to deal with COVID-19 should work in coordination with one another. They should submit a report of their daily activities to him, Mr. Jagadeesha said.