Nearly half of the seats in corporationcouncil reserved for women

Women will have their say in the next council of the Mangaluru City Corporation as nearly half of the total 60 seats in the council have been reserved for them.

According to a State Gazette notification on ward-wise reservation published on August 10, 2018, of the 60 wards in the corporation, 29 (48.33 %) have been reserved for women.

They have further been reserved for women from Backward Class (A), Backward Class (B), Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and General categories.

Of these 29 wards, 18 have been reserved for the General category, eight for Backward Class A, two wards for Backward Class B and one seat for Scheduled Castes.

The election to the 60-member council will be held on November 12. Counting will be taken up on November 14. The Deputy Commissioner will issue the election notification on Thursday. The last date for filing nomination papers is October 31.

Meanwhile, political parties are holding meetings with their local units to finalise their candidates.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which opened its account for the first time in the council in the 2013 elections by winning a seat, is planning to field its candidates from at least 15 wards this time, according to A.M. Athavullah, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the party.

He told The Hindu that the party will finalise its candidates in two days.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), which met here on Tuesday under the leadership of V. Kukkyan, district secretary of the party, decided to contest from four wards. It did not have any seat in the last council.

The Congress has asked its members who are interested in contesting the elections to file their applications by October 23.

The BJP is also holding meetings to select candidates who can help it win the elections.